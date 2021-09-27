Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $8.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
