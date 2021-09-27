Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $8.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

