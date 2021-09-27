SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

TSE:SIL remained flat at $C$9.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 363,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,979. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.