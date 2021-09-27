Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.96% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

