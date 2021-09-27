Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,061 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.