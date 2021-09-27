Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $105.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $390.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 38,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554,470. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

