SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

