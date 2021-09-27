SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $25.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 6,958 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.