Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $222.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.81 million to $224.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $932.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 23,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,921. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

