South32 (SOUHY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

South32 (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/16/2021 – South32 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/16/2021 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 9/14/2021 – South32 had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/7/2021 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “
- 9/1/2021 – South32 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “
- 8/20/2021 – South32 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. South32 Limited has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.92.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.
