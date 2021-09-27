Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 974.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.