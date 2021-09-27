S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $498.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $491.00 to $498.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $464.60.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.