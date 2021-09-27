SparksPay Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $23,056.82 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,586,031 coins and its circulating supply is 10,468,765 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

