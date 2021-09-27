Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,458,776 coins and its circulating supply is 75,150,911 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

