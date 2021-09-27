SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

