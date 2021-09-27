SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

