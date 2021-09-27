SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

