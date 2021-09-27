Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

