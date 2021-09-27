Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

