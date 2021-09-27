Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.55

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $329.55 and last traded at $329.30, with a volume of 321151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.39.

STMP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

