Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

SLFPY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.8181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.82%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.