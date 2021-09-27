State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

