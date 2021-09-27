State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,791,198 shares of company stock valued at $256,313,908.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

