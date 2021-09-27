State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atkore by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 9,452.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

