State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,721 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI opened at $62.65 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

