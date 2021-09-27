State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 52,456 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 296.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

