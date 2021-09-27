Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $60.68. 15,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

