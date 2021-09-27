Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Cigna makes up about 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cigna by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 779,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after purchasing an additional 202,646 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

