Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 1,601 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,148,000 after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,278. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

