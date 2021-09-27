Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $871,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,494,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $617.37. 13,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,198. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

