Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,290 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,036,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.83. 66,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,435. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.