Stifel Nicolaus Increases Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

