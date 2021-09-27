Stifel Nicolaus Increases Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.
Journey Energy Company Profile
