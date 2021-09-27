Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.34. 230,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,473,213. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

