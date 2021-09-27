Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 347,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

