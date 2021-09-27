Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.