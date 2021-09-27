Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 63,921 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 255.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 228,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 183,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,877. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

