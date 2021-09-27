Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,200,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

