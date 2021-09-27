StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
