Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $257.37 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.19 and a one year high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

