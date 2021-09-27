Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $140,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

