Stream Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $13,996.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $13,996.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00122979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043192 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

