StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $381,590.34 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $381,590.34 and approximately $248.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,749,318,496 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,124,142 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

