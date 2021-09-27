Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 140.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $190.80 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

