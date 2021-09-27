Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.55. 237,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,128. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

