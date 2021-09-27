Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,618 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56.

RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

