Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 29,212 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

