Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 38,310 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

