Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Sutro Biopharma worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

