Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,965 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Conduent worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conduent by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Conduent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.