Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.96 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,300.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

