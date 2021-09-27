Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.85 and a 1 year high of $168.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

